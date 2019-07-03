Vivo Z1 Pro with punch hole camera launched in India starting at Rs 14,990

Vivo has just announced a new mid-range smartphone for the Indian market. The Vivo Z1 Pro is the first phone by the company to feature a punch hole cutout for the front camera. It's the closest competitor is the Samsung Galaxy M40 which has an Infinity-O display but the Z1 Pro undercuts it by a large margin. The former is priced at Rs 19,999 whereas the Z1 Pro starts at Rs 14,990. Then there's the Samsung Galaxy Fold has apparently been fixed which stands in the way of Vivo's latest offering.

So, does it pack the punch that's needed to get ahead in the game, let's have a look.

Vivo Z1 Pro price and availability

Vivo Z1 Pro will be offered in three variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 14,990, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 16,990 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 17,990.

The three colour options include Sonic Black, Blue and Mirror Black with the phone going on sale starting July 11 on Flipkart and Vivo India Store.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS display and has an in-display selfie camera, housed in the punch-hole cutout on the front. This gives the screen a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an 83.4% screen-to-body-ratio.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset with an octa-core CPU backed by Adreno 616 GPU and three different RAM and storage options to choose from. Users will also have an option to further increase the storage by upto 256GB via microSD card.

The Z1 Pro runs on Android 9.0 Pie based Funtouch 9 OS by Vivo.

The phone has triple-camera setup on the back which consists of a primary 16MP sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you have a 32MP selfie camera within the punch-hole cutout.

Vivo Z1 Pro runs on 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. In addition, it supports OTG reverse charge and can act as a power-bank for other devices.