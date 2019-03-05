Hands on: Redmi Note 7 Pro review

Seemingly the most powerful handset in its category till now. This could be Xiaomi's best Redmi Note. Wait for our full review.

The Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro mark Redmi's rebirth after a four-year long dominance in the affordable smartphone segment in India. After the Redmi Note 3, the company continued with iterative upgrades in terms of design and display, but their unchallenged overall value for money proposition made them the segment leader over the years.

On February 28, 2019, Redmi launched its first phones as Xiaomi's sub-brand in India -- the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro. The new Redmi Note 7 Pro, especially, is a completely revamped handset compared to what we have seen on previous Redmi Note phones. The biggest and most evident change is the design, and the biggest upgrade is the rear camera. Additionally, the performance gets a boost with the Qualcomm's latest 600-series chipset.

While we aren't ready with our final verdict about the Redmi Note 7 Pro, there are a few noteworthy things that we found during our initial encounter with the phone.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64GB and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. It will go on sale starting March 13 at 12 noon at Mi Home stores, mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Partner stores.

While we are not sure about the offline availability, Xiaomi will continue to hold flash sales for the phones on the e-commerce platforms.

Design

After long, there's finally something new to talk about Redmi Note's design in detail. As mentioned, it's a refresh over the standard aluminum build. The Redmi Note 7 Pro's design isn't something we haven't seen before. We have witnessed a similar design language, material and finish on Honor and Huawei phones earlier.

However, Xiaomi claims their implementation of this build and design is of superior quality and ensures longevity. It has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both sides, with a body colored metal rim running around the edges. The company claims that the device is so solid, you can even break a walnut with it. We weren't brave enough to test that, but we did find it well built. As per the company, the phone is splashproof as they've added a rubber layer around all the openings that could lead to water damage. But, that doesn't mean you can submerge it under water or keep it constantly under the shower.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is of the same size as the Redmi Note 5 Pro and 6 Pro, but the screen size is slightly bigger this time. That's because the notch is now shrunken. It may not be the best size for everyone's hand, but it certainly is the standard size that the majority prefers.

It has 2.5D curved glass on both sides and the rim is also rounded. For someone who has big hands like me, the Note 7 Pro is a perfect fit as my thumb lands right between the lock button and volume button while holding the phone in a natural way. Also, there are no fine edges to dig into your hand. What I personally liked is that Xiaomi has finally ditched the iPhone-like vertical camera design. The cameras are still vertically stacked, but the resemblance to iPhone X is now gone.

Further, there are a few small but noticeable design elements like the new 'Redmi by Xiaomi' branding at the back, body colored frame, under the glass LED flash and gradient shades. It comes in two gradient colors-- Neptune blue and Nebula red, which is new for Xiaomi, but the trend is seen across all mainstream OEMs lately.

Display

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch FHD+ LTPS in-cell display instead of IPS panel. This is because in-cell display consumes less power and generates less heat. While we're not sure exactly how big a difference that makes, we can safely say that there's no compromise on the visuals.

Redmi Note 7 Pro's new dot notch design makes for a 19.5:9 aspect ratio of the screen. It is also the first Redmi Note phone with the u-shaped notch on the front.

In my limited usage, the display seemed to be justifying the price tag it comes at. Color reproduction was a little cool for our tastes, but the MIUI software has ample screen tuning abilities built in. We switched to the ‘warm’ preset, which improved things considerably.

Camera

The dual camera setup on the Redmi Note 7 Pro comprises of a primary 48MP sensor with f/1.79 aperture coupled with a 5MP depth-sensor. The primary camera on this phone is by far the most powerful sensor in this budget. It captures ample of data to process a photo size big enough to print on a 211cm x 282cm canvas without losing details.

However, that's not the mode you would like to have for all photos as the picture size goes more than 15MB. In case you need to click a 48MP picture, you need to head over to Modes to change photo size to 48MP.

The rear camera can record 4K at 30fps video where EIS provides stability to the videos. There are also a handful of software features in the camera that enthusiasts can play with. There's a night mode, that I am most excited to use and see if it matched up to the likes of OnePlus 6T.

On the front is a 13MP camera, which is loaded with AI features.

Performance and software

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset and Adreno 612 GPU. Xiaomi has kept the booming smartphone gaming trend in mind and says this combination is best suited for gamers under a budget. While the on-paper specifications go with the claims, we still have to see if those two high power Kryo 460 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz with the GPU can offer what the smartphone gamers want.

On the software front, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. We'll be exploring more about the UI in our full review.

Battery

Xiaomi has retained a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, but note that you'll get a 10W charger in the retail box. Also, it is the first Redmi Note device to come with a USB-C port .

Early verdict

It's too early to call it the best in the segment, but it definitely is the contender worth watching out for. Design was one area where the Redmi Note phones were behind the likes of Nokia, Honor or Realme, but that’s not the case anymore. The design and build is not new, but a good implementation of the glass and metal combination. Also, the new camera upgrade and performance boost make up for an even more tempting budget device.

Does that make it the best budget phone in the market? At Rs 13,999, the Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB/64GB seems like the next record-breaker from Xiaomi, but we would still ask you to hold your horses until our full review is out.