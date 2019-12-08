Ravens vs Bills live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

We’ve made it all the way to week 14 of the 2019-20 NFL season and this weekend you’ll get to see the Baltimore Ravens go up against the Buffalo Bills. This is a game you won’t want to miss as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is just 63 yards away from breaking the all-time single season rushing record held by Michael Vick. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Ravens vs Bills live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills - when and where? The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Buffalo Bills at the 70,000+ New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Kick-off time is set for 1pm local time, so that’s 10am PT, 6pm GMT or 5am AEDT on Monday.

Baltimore is going into today’s game 10-2 and the Ravens are hoping to add another win to their eight-game winning streak. The team slipped up a bit during weeks 3 and 4 when they suffered back-to-back losses against the Chiefs and the Browns but they have certainly turned things around since then. The Ravens currently hold the top spot in the AFC North but in today’s game they’ll be facing a team with a top-tier pass defense. Can the Ravens keep their winning streak going or will the Bills put an end to their impressive run?

Buffalo meanwhile is entering today’s game 9-3 but the team has won its last three games against the Dolphins, Broncos and Cowboys. During their Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys, the Bills earned a 26-15 victory with placekicker Stephen Hauschka scoring two field goals while Cole Beasley, Devin Singletary and Josh Allen all managed to score touchdowns. The Bills are currently in second place in the AFC East just behind the Patriots and a win today could go along way to helping the team secure a spot in the playoffs.

Whether you’re a Ravens fan in Baltimore, a Bills fan in Buffalo or just want to tune in to hopefully see Lamar Jackson beat the single season rushing record - we’ll show you how to get a Ravens vs Bills live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Ravens vs Bills game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Ravens vs Bills online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Ravens vs Bills in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on CBS . The network will show today’s Ravens vs Bills game at 1pm ET / 10am PT. CBS will also stream today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Not interested in paying for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Bills vs Ravens live in the UK

If you plan on following your favorite NFL team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! Unfortunately it looks like Sky Sports won’t be showing today’ Ravens vs Bills game so NFL Game Pass is your best bet to watch this game in the UK. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

While TSN is showing a number of NFL games on TV this season, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Ravens vs Bills game. However, the streaming service DAZN will show today’s game and its coverage will begin at 1pm ET / 10am PT. With DAZN you can stream this game online, on mobile or using your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to check it out for yourself to watch the Ravens vs Bills.

Live stream Ravens vs Bills in Australia for free