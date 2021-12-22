Quick - the AirPods Pro drop to $179 at Amazon and arrive before Christmas

If you're looking to snag a last-minute gift, we've just spotted a fantastic deal on the best-selling AirPods Pro. Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $179 (was $249). That's a massive $70 discount and the best price you can find right now.



The best part of today's AirPods deal is that as of right now, the wireless earbuds will arrive before Christmas day if you're an Amazon Prime member. If you don't have a membership, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

AirPods Pro deal

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $179. While we've seen the earbuds drop to $159 during Black Friday, this is the best deal you can find right now and $10 less than last week's price. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the classic AirPods. Arrives before Christmas.

Apple's all-new AirPods Pro now come with a Magsafe Charging Case which provides more than 24-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. The wireless earbuds feature Apple's powerful H1 Chip and include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.

More AirPods deals

