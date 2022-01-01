Why are the AirPods Pro deals still happening this long after Black Friday?

If you're looking to be kind to yourself in 2022, then the gift of wireless audio might be just that present - and these AirPods Pro prices are worth considering.

What's incredible is that Amazon still has Apple's all-new AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $179 (was $197) in the US. While that's still $20 more than we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's still cheaper than usual and far less than they've been over the last 12 months.

In the UK, it's a slightly different picture: Apple's AirPods Pro are £187 for the Magsafe wireless charging versions (the latest charging case), where they've been between £240 and £199 for months previously.

They were on sale for £185 during Black Friday, but you can probably get past that £2 difference.

Save $70 - Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $179. While we've seen the earbuds drop to $159 during Black Friday, this is the best deal you can find right now and $18 less than last week's price. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the classic AirPods.

Save £12 - While the saving might not seem like much on recent prices, this is a low price not seen at all in 2020 - while Apple might refresh the models in 2022, they're still excellent wireless earbuds and this could be the cheapest they'll be for a few months - like we said, we're not sure why this deal is still going.

Apple's all-new AirPods Pro now come with a Magsafe Charging Case which provides more than 24 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. That's not a sonic upgrade, admittedly, but we often have trouble locating them on a wireless mat, so this is a welcome change.

The wireless earbuds feature Apple's powerful H1 Chip and include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.

What's most impressive is the spatial audio on board, mimicking surround sound for movies and music in the wireless earbuds by using an inbuilt gyroscope - Apple is really leaning into this technology by adding it into things like the new AirPods 3 and AirPods Max, so it's worth getting involved.

