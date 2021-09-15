Prepare for the iPhone 13 launch with Apple's online pre-order service

While the latest iPhone 13 isn’t officially available to buy until Friday, September 17, right now Apple is letting customers effectively set up a pre-order so that you can just check out on the launch day.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the newest iPhone 13, you’re now able to go online to the Apple store website and choose which device you want, color, phone carrier, add accessories to your basket now, and set up your payment method so you can just click buy on Friday.

While this pre-ordering process isn’t new, Apple previously only had the service available to customers of the iPhone upgrade program. However, this time, Apple has opened up the pre-order process to all customers, and now both existing and new customers can get ahead of the game by sorting pre-orders in advance.

While we're anticipating the best iPhone 13 deals, prices for the iPhone 13 start at $799 / £779 / AU$1,349, iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 / £679 / AU$1,199, and the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 / £949 / AU$1,699.



Not sure whether or not you want to upgrade? Below you'll find out all the latest information on Apple's newest iPhone generation.