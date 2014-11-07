Withings' stylish Activité fitness watch is up for pre-order now

When TechRadar got to take an early look at the Withings Activité in June we described it as "the most gorgeous" such device yet.

That may or may not still be the case, with competitors like the Moto 360, LG G Watch R and Apple Watch coming to the forefront, but the Activité is definitely still a beautiful gadget even if it does sacrifice some functionality.

Make that a lot of functionality; those devices aren't really Activité's competition, since despite appearances this fitness tracker is not a smartwatch.

But no matter what you think, it's the market that will decide whether that sacrifice is worth the extra style points, as the Withings Activité is now available for pre-order at Withings.com, with shipping expected toward late November.

Style over substance

The Withings Activité is a watch with Bluetooth and some other basic tech inside, but there's nothing "smart" about it, and it runs on a standard watch battery.

If you're looking for a wearable that tickles your inner fashionista this may the way to go, though you're probably wondering how far such a fancy niche gadget will set you back.

How does $450 (about £280, AU$520) sound?

Hm. Maybe a less expensive, more fully-rounded smartwatch is the way to go after all. At least you don't have to charge it?

