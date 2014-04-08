Apple iWatch tipped to launch in a few months' time

Through all the months and months of rumors there hasn't been a single official utterance about the Apple iWatch, but word is it's still on the docket - and coming out this year.

This rumor comes from the Taiwanese site Economic Daily News, which said Apple will launch the iWatch in the third quarter of 2014. Going by the calendar, the iWatch release date could fall in July (following WWDC?), August or September.

The site spoke with sources in the supply chain who estimated, based on a bill of materials, that Apple wants to ship 65 million of its smartwatches this year.

Sources said the iWatch will be manufactured by Quanta Computer, with Richtek Technology chips, TPK sapphire displays, and Apple processors produced by Samsung.

iWatch you to want me

Apple's iWatch will reportedly sync with users' iPhones and, like other already released smartwatches, focus on health and fitness applications.

The other recent rumor churning around in the smartwatch mill is that Samsung is prepping a standalone smartwatch called the Gear Solo that could potentially make calls without needing to sync with a phone.

And in the same report where it outed the Gear Solo, Apple blog Patently Apple also claimed the iWatch is still in the works.

Apparently the president of the watches and jewelry division of the luxury brand LVMH (Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton) caught Apple trying to poach employees from him recently.

Now why would Apple need luxury watch and jewelry specialists? It may be months yet before we see the iWatch on stage wrapped around Tim Cook's wrist, but all these rumors have to be pointing to something.

