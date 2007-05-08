Pioneer follows TVs with new amps

Pioneer 's product launch in Rome was undoubtedly dominated by its new 8G plasmas . But in addition, Pioneer also wheeled out a cluster of new AV receivers.

Fresh for July, Pioneer is lining up the 1080p-ready VSX-LX50. The LX50 is a seven channel, 150 watt powerhouse of an amp. Alongside the usual surround sound formats, the VSX-LX50 also embraces Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD Master Audio. It can even be hooked up to an iPod (cable supplied) and boasts a USB port for PC/ memory stick connectivity.

Waiting in the wings, the enhanced VSX-LX70 receiver will build on the LX50's core specifications. Pioneer demoed an early model, which is notable for its 'digital home'-style twist.

Like Pioneer's new BDP-LX70 Blu-ray player , integrated DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) compatibility means that the VSX-LX70 can be plugged into a home network. Consequently, its audio talents can expand to streaming MP3 and WMA 9 audio files from a PC or NAS device.

With access to broadband, the VSX-LX70 can also stream internet radio stations. Both options are made available via a simple menu on the unit's front-facing LCD.

Other new receivers from Pioneer include the entry-level VSX-417, the VSX-817 and the VSX-917AV (available in May). The VSX-1017AV (think the LX50 minus Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD Master Audio) will be available to buy in July 2007.

Specifications

VSX-LX50

1080p ready AV multi-channel receiver; 7-ch 150W. HDMI 1.3 (2 in, 1 out), USB; Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD Master Audio; iPod audio/photo/video ready; Advanced MCACC with 9-band EQ; Standing Wave Control; Front Stage Surround Advance; Phase Control; Sound Retriever

VSX-1017AV

1080p ready AV multi-channel receiver; 7-ch 150W. HDMI 1.3 (2 in, 1 out), USB; iPod audio/photo/video ready; Advanced MCACC with 5-band EQ; Front Stage Surround Advance; Phase Control; Sound Retriever

VSX-917V

1080p ready AV multi-channel receiver; 7-ch 150W. HDMI 1.3 (2 in, 1 out), USB; Auto MCACC with 5-band EQ; Front Stage Surround Advance; Phase Control; Sound Retriever

VSX-817

AV multi-channel receiver; 7-ch 110W; USB (no HDMI); Auto MCACC with 5-band EQ; Phase Control; Sound Retriever

VSX-417

AV multi-channel receiver; 5-ch 110W; USB (no HDMI); Phase Control; Sound Retriever