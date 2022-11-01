Porsche's new Dolby Atmos soundbar uses a actual car exhaust for decoration

Audio player loading…

Soundbars are typically sleek speakers that sit unobtrusively in front of or below your TV screen, but luxury car brand Porsche is flipping that idea on its head with a $12,000 / £9,100 / AU$19,955 Dolby Atmos soundbar that’s impossible to ignore.

That’s not just because the new 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro (opens in new tab) delivers in-your-face audio – although based on its specs it looks like it’ll do a solid job in that department. No – this soundbar will instead turn heads because it’s made from an actual Porsche 992 GT3 (992) exhaust system.

Disappointingly, the audio won’t be blown out through the tailpipe like we had hoped – much more practical speakers will deal with that side of things – but that doesn’t stop this Porsche soundbar from being one of the most unique designs we’ve ever seen.

It’s not just fashionable either – the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro supports 4K audio-compatible HDMI ports if you want a wired sound system, while those of you who prefer a wireless setup can take advantage of its AirPlay 2 support and built-in Google Chromecast. Plus, if you have a collection of Porsche 911 soundbars – or plan to get others in the future – this model can sync up with your others to create an even more powerful soundstage.

It's such a shame the exhaust is just decoration and isn't actually part of the speaker (Image credit: Porsche)

But while Porsche’s cars are known for their high-end performance and power, the same can’t be said for its soundbars. Sure, this latest model supports Dolby Atmos’ immersive audio and includes a 2.1.2 channel setup that can put it to good use, but compared with the best soundbars out there it’s far from being in pole position.

Those of you who want a super-powerful audio setup may instead prefer one of the best soundbars out there: the Samsung HW-Q990B. This multi-speaker setup launched back in May, priced at $1,899 / £1,599 / AU$2,199 (but we’ve seen it on sale for less), and pushes the definition of a soundbar – it features a bar, a subwoofer, as well as two rear speakers – but in doing so it elevates its performance above what a solo speaker can achieve. Despite being remarkably compact, Samsung’s 11.1.4 channel speakers deliver an incredible and immersive performance.

Even if you opt for something more budget-friendly – like the step-down Samsung HW-Q930B or 2021’s Samsung HW-Q800A – you can still find sound systems that leave Porsche’s in the dust (at least from an audio perspective).

That said, this limited-edition soundbar isn’t designed for audiophiles – it’s made very much for autophiles. It's not just about having a gadget that sounds good, but about having a statement device/work of art that demonstrates your affection for Porsche cars.

If you're keen to snatch up this unique soundbar you might want to act fairly fast – Porsche is only making 500 of them, and once preorders have sold out it'll go off sale. The car brand may bring it back in the future with a slightly tweaked design, as it has done with previous speakers, but once this exact model is gone, it's gone.