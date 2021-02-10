Polar’s latest heart rate sensor can be worn anywhere on your body

At a glance, Polar’s new Verity Sense heart rate sensor is exactly what you’d expect. You have the obligatory improvements to battery life and memory storage over previous models, but that alone is not enough to make a device stand out.

Instead, Polar is aiming to become the new king of comfort and convenience, letting you wear its latest device anywhere on your body.

Be it strapped to your arm, pressed against your temple, or sandwiched between your skin and tight-fitting clothing, the Verity Sense is designed for use in any sport.

Anytime, anywhere

Most wearable sensors sit on either your chest or your wrist. For some sports, like running and cycling, these are convenient locations that don’t hamper your performance. But when it comes to others like swimming and boxing, this isn’t the case.

Pre-existing arm sensors have tried tackling these issues before. What makes the Verity Sense different is that it can be worn under tight-fitting sportswear, opening up a whole new range of possibilities. If you swim, the Verity Sense can also clip to your goggles to measure your heart rate through your temple.

Though we still want to exercise a little caution until we try it out, for one we’d like to see how accurate the measurements from less traditional sensor sites are. We’d also like to know how comfortable and convenient the device is to wear on your swimming goggle. We hope it isn’t too off-putting.

If you want to give the new device a whirl, the Polar Verity Sense is available now for $89.95 / £79.50 (about AU$130).