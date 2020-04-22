Polar Grit X: release date, price, specs and everything you need to know

Polar was one of the first companies to put GPS on runners' wrists, and its latest sports watch, the Polar Grit X, draws heavily on that heritage. This is a seriously tough watch, packed with features and training tools for hikers, runners and cyclists planning to head out into the great outdoors, tackling everything nature can throw at them.

Cut to the chase

What is it: A super-tough sports watch for serious outdoor athletes

A super-tough sports watch for serious outdoor athletes When is it out: Right now (released April 22, 2020)

Right now (released April 22, 2020) How much will it cost: $429.95 (roughly £350 / AU$700)

The Polar Grit X is on sale now directly from Polar, and costs $429.95 (roughly £350 / AU$700) whichever of the two sizes you opt for: M/L or S/M. The larger model is designed to fit wrists 145-215mm in circumference, and is available in either black or green, while the smaller version is made for wrists 130-190mm in circumference and is available in white.

If those color schemes don't take your fancy, a range of different textile bands are available for $39.95 (about £30, AU$65) and leather bands can be bought for $49.95 (roughly £40, AU$80).

(Image credit: Polar)

Polar Grit X features and specs

At 64g, the Polar Grit X is ever so slightly heavier than our current favorite running watch, the Polar M430, which tips the scales at 51g. It's certainly not enough to weigh you down, though, and is surprisingly light for such a robust device.

Its battery can survive up to 40 hours of continuous training with GPS enabled (essential for long hikes and fell running), and Polar claims it can keep its charge for up to 100 hours (just over four days) with its various power-saving features enabled.

The Grit X is particularly well designed for tackling hills and mountains, with a new feature called Hill Splitter that shows detailed stats for both ascents and descents (the latter of which are often forgotten).

You can plan your route in advance using Komoot, a navigation system designed for hikers and cyclists, with turn-by-turn guidance on your wrist (though we'd never advise heading out into the wilderness without a map, compass and the ability to use them).

The Polar Grit X will also provide guidance on fueling, helping you manage your intake of calories and fluids throughout a run or ride, with reminders when it's time to take something on board.

There's also a raft of coaching features, including:

Heart rate tracking

Ready-made daily workouts

Sleep and recovery tracking

Training load measurement

Running intensity analysis

Breathing exercises

Custom training plans

We'll be testing the Polar Grit X soon, and will bring you a full review once we've been able to take it out ourselves.