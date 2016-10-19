Please be a new MacBook Pro – Apple teases new Macs for October 27 event

Just like clockwork, Apple has issued invitations to an October 27 event in Cupertino, California to the press, more than likely to show off new Mac products.

The reason we say “more than likely” is the teasing nature of the invite, which simply reads “hello again” with no punctuation. This is all but a nod to the very first Macintosh, which introduced itself with a simple “hello” – also in lower-cased text – way back on January 24, 1984.

It’s more than about time Apple released new Mac and/or MacBook products, with the 12-inch MacBook being the only macOS-running product to receive a considerable update in 2016 so far.

Barring that laptop’s debut back in 2015, we haven’t seen a meaningful revision to the MacBook Pro since 2012, and haven’t seen one for the MacBook Air since around the same time. As for desktops, it’s been two years since the debut of the 5K iMac. So yes, we’re all chomping at the bit for brand new aluminum laptops and desktops from the iPhone maker.

What can we expect to see?

While we’ve heard a few bits of scuttlebutt surrounding a revised MacBook Air 2016, namely USB-C, the rumor mill has been churning at a rapid clip about a major rehash for the MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Pro 2016 is widely expected to use some sort of LED function row in replace of hard keys that are said to adapt to the task at hand. For instance, the keys could display a dedicated copy+paste function while using Pages or a button to open your bookmarks in Safari.

Also expected is USB-C Thunderbolt, and support for the Apple Pencil to be used in similar way to that of the new Yoga Book.

As for new iMac desktops, we’ve heard next to nothing, but that hasn’t stopped us from dreaming up what a new Mac all-in-one could look like.

Regardless, you can count on up-to-the-minute coverage from TechRadar next week, so keep it locked here for the latest on all things Mac(Book). And make sure to rest up, the event starts at 10am PDT (1pm EDT, 6pm BST).