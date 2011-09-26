Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS22 review: TechRadar labs data

Our test of the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS22 is on the way, but in the mean time we would like to share the resolution chart images and the noise and dynamic range results.

Panasonic launched the Lumix FS22 in May, it features a touchscreen, 4x optical zoom and a 16.1 megapixel sensor.

Lab results from the camera show that its signal to noise ratio scores are on par with the Nikon Coolpix S4150, Samsung PL170 and Canon IXUS 310 HS. The noise results show that whilst noise does start to become apparent at ISO 800 images are still usable. Dynamic range results are good throughout the sensitivity range showing only a slight drop between ISO 100 and 1600, this means that even at higher sensitivity settings the camera is still capible of capturing a good amount of shadow and highlight detail.

The Panasonic Lumix FS22 is available to buy now, with prices around £150.

Resolution charts

As part of our image quality testing for the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS22, we've shot our resolution chart.

If you view our crops of the resolution chart's central section at 100% (or Actual Pixels) you will see that, for example, at ISO 100 the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS22 is capable of resolving up to around 24 (line widths per picture height x100) in its highest quality JPEG files.

Examining images of the chart taken at each sensitivity setting reveals the following resolution scores in line widths per picture height x100:

Panasonic lumix dmc-fs22 resolution iso 100

Panasonic lumix dmc-fs22 resolution iso 100

ISO 100, score: 24 (see full image)

Panasonic lumix dmc-fs22 resolution iso 200

ISO 200, score: 22 (see full image)

Panasonic lumix dmc-fs22 resolution iso 400

ISO 400, score: 20 (see full image)

Panasonic lumix dmc-fs22 resolution iso 800

ISO 800, score: 20 (see full image)

Panasonic lumix dmc-fs22 resolution iso 1600

ISO 1600, score: 18 (see full image)

Noise and dynamic range

These graphs were produced using data generated by DXO Analyzer.

We shoot a specially designed chart in carefully controlled conditions and the resulting images are analysed using the DXO software.

Signal to noise ratio

A high signal to noise ratio (SNR) indicates a cleaner and better quality image.

Panasonic lumix dmc-fs22 signal to noise ratio

JPEG images from the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS22 are on a par with those from the Nikon Coolpix S4150 and Canon IXUS 310 HS, showing consistent results throughout the sensitivity range.

For a full explanation of what our resolution charts mean, and how to read them please click here to read the full article.

Dynamic range

Panasonic lumix dmc-fs22 dynamic range

This chart indicates that the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS22's JPEGs produce good results for dynamic range across the sensitivity range, beating both the Samsung PL170 and Nikon Coolpix S4150.

For a full explanation of our noise and dynamic range tests, please click here to read the full article.