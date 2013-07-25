Kogan action cam base jumps past GoPro Hero 3's price point

Kogan has set its sights on disrupting the action camera market with its new Full HD Action Camera.

Kogan's offering is priced at $119, taking on the GoPro Hero 3 rather aggressively, which has a current RRP of $399.

"GoPro is a massively popular product, but Australians are forking out about $500 for one with the accompanying accessories. That's almost a week's pay for some people," said Kogan CEO and founder Ruslan Kogan.

"It's a huge market we're disrupting today."

Similar specs on the cheap

The Kogan Full HD Action Camera has Full HD 1080p recording, a 12MP camera, remote control, USB, AV Out and HDMI, as well as a micro SD card slot.

Weighing 110 grams, it has the same field of view as the GoPro Hero 3 with a water, shock and dust proof casing.

It also has larger screen size than the GoPro at 1.5-inches, which is also a colour display, but with a smaller battery size (1000mAh to the GoPro's 1050mAh), this could take its toll on its power consumption.

"At this new price point, more Australians will be able to capture their fun, action-packed, and cherished moments on the go," Kogan said.

The Kogan Full HD Action Camera comes in black or silver for $199, or bundled with an accessory pack for an extra $20.