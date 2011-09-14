Kodak launches touchscreen compact

Kodak has announced a new touchscreen compact to sit within its Easyshare range, featuring a 16 megapixel sensor and HD video recording.

The new camera includes a SHARE button which can be pressed for instant sharing to social networking sites and via email, while pictures can be reviewed on the LCD screen by swiping through using the touchscreen.

Once connected to a PC, selected photos on the camera can be automatically uploaded to sites such as Facebook and the Kodak Gallery, or can be emailed. Face Tagging allows for photos uploaded to Facebook to be automatically tagged.

According to Phil Scott from Kodak, the new camera is aimed at the family "chief memory officer", and also offers functions such as background blur and spot colour that can be added to pictures with a tap of the screen.

Smart Capture technology has also been included which has the ability to automatically select the best settings depending on the scene, as well as Face Recognition for organising pictures. Kodak film effects, photo booth and over 20 scene modes are also available.

Zoom lens

The camera also features a 5x optical zoom Schneider Kreuznach wide angle lens and is capable of HD video recording at 720p.

Kodak today also announced an universal Li-Ion Battery Charger that can be used with a wide variety of camera brands, and is especially designed for battery charging while travelling.

The Kodak EASYSHARE TOUCH M5370 UK price is £129.99 RRP and will be available in the autumn.