Aardman: mirrorless cameras could be a future solution for film-making

The technical director of Aardman Animations has said that in the future the company would consider using mirrorless or compact system cameras to create its feature films, if the technology progressed enough.

In an exclusive interview with TechRadar, Tom Barnes explained how Aardman, the Oscar winning Bristol-based animation house used around 50 Canon 1D Mark III cameras to create its latest feature film, The Pirates.

However, as the film is shot with the cameras using Live View and the whole [full] frame isn't needed so any lenses which are used are re-engineered for purpose, a DSLR isn't necessarily the only solution.

"Our ideal camera wouldn't exactly be a DSLR, because the SLR bit isn't actually necessary," Barnes said. "If it was good enough quality, an interchangeable lens compact camera might be appropriate, but at the moment, none of those quite come up to a suitable level."

Performance

Barnes said it is the quality of the Live View and durability of cameras, which are usually better on professional level cameras, that is the main concern.

Currently making up around 30% of all interchangeable lens cameras sold in the UK, and over 50% in Japan, the technology of mirrorless cameras is improving at a rapid rate.

Although there are not really any current compact system cameras aimed specifically at "professional" users, several premium models have recently come onto the market, perhaps suggesting that cameras will be heading in that direction for all sectors of the market.

