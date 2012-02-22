Today's deal: Official Apple earphones for £12

The Apple Earphones with Remote and Mic take the acclaimed Apple iPod Earphones and add a control capsule, located on the cable of the right earpiece, that includes a microphone and three buttons.

Here's what you can do with this convenient remote:

Adjust the volume by pressing the + and - buttons

Control music and video playback - including play/pause and next/previous - by pressing the centre button

Record voice memos on supported devices

Answer and end calls

And today you can get these earphones for for £12, saving 53% off the normal price pf £25.99.

Head over to TechRadar Deals to take advantage of this offer, but hurry - there are only 200 pairs available.

