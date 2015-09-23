This mobile network offers you a free SIM-only deal for life

You can now get yourself a free SIM-only contract running off Three's UK network for life, without any catch.

The service is called FreedomPop and will offer you 200 minutes, 200 texts and 200MB of 4G data a month, after you've spent £7 for delivery and SIM activation.

That's a small price to pay for a free service that the CEO says is "guaranteed for life." We can't really see that guarantee continuing if the company gets shut down.

If you go over your monthly limits you'll be charged 1.5p per a MB of data used. It's not currently clear how much it'll cost per a minute or text.

Unbelievable deals

The service is well established though – Freedom Pop has been running in the US since 2012 and the UK is the first market to see the service in a much wider expansion.

The network also offers a £9 a month tariff with 1000 minutes, 1000 texts and 1GB of data as well as a £12 a month deal with unlimited minutes, texts and 2GB of data.

It's all really cheap and the idea is to get you in on the free contract and expand upwards from there – no-one offers prices this cheap either so it's worth a look if your contract is also up.

It's worth a shot even if your contract isn't up, you can order your SIM for free here - though remember you still need to pay that £7 delivery charge.