T-Mobile getting Nokia Lumia 810 exclusively

T-Mobile announced Monday a deal with Nokia to be the sole provider of the Lumia 810 smartphone.

The news comes just days after AT&T announced it would be the exclusive home to Nokia's Lumia 920.

A variant of the Lumia 820 (also headed to AT&T, though not exclusively), the Lumia 810 includes a 4.3-inch OLED WVGA Clear Black screen, and interchangeable cyan and black covers.

Those covers will allow the Lumia 810 to make use of T-Mobile's wireless charging technology, and should add a bit of personal flair for any user.

Windows Phone 8 and 4G

As one of Nokia's new Windows Phone 8 devices, the Lumia 810 should get some great use from the 8MP rear camera, as well as Nokia's City Lens navigation system.

The Lumia 810 also comes with a Skype HD certified 1.2MP front-facing camera, which should provide users with a high-quality mobile chat experience.

All of the phone's features will be bolstered by T-Mobile's 4G HSPA+ network, which according to Andrew Morrison, vice president of product management, T-Mobile USA, will give consumers "speedy, 4G access to T-Mobile's nationwide network and the content and features they want, whenever they need it."

No firm release date or price has been given as of yet, but T-Mobile assures the Lumia 810 will be available in the "coming weeks."

Rumors pointed to AT&T getting its Nokia Lumia phones on Nov. 2, which could mean T-Mobile's smartphone could arrive around the same time.

TechRadar reached out to T-Mobile, and will update this story if and when a request for comment is returned.

Via All Things D, T-Mobile