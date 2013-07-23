Different OSes, same release month: Q10, Ativ S Neo tipped on Sprint

Samsung's Ativ S Neo and the BlackBerry Q10 will launch on Sprint next month, according to what looks like an internal communication from the carrier.

Much anticipated Windows Phone 8 and BlackBerry 10 handsets, respectively, the Ativ S Neo is said to be ready for a release on Aug. 16, with Q10 pre-orders shipping out a couple weeks later on Aug. 30.

Those who don't pre-order the QWERTY-equipped Q10 will reportedly be able to pick it up a month later on Sept. 13.

The screenshot with this info comes by way of Engadget, which today claimed to have received the Sprint communication from an anonymous source.

A Sprint spokesperson would neither confirm nor refute its authenticity with TechRadar, reminding us the carrier doesn't comment on rumors yet promising that "exact availability dates for both smartphones will be shared closer to their availability dates."

You are the one, Neo

The Ativ S Neo previously had an expected release window no smaller than "this summer," and it appears Sprint will keep that promise with an Aug. 16 release date.

The Windows Phone device sports a 1.4GHz dual-core, 1GB of RAM, microSD, a 2,000mAh removable battery and a 4.8-inch HD display.

Notably Samsung's latest Windows Phone 8 handset also features Ativ Beam near-field communication (NFC), allowing it to communicate directly with other WP8s and even some Android devices.

It's being offered for $150 after a $50 rebate and two-year contract.

Ooh, clicky

The BlackBerry Q10, on the other hand, arrives somewhat late on Sprint, as it's already been released on a number of carriers in various countries around the world.

Still, Sprint users high on nostalgia for the heady days of Blackberries with physical, clicky keys will be glad to know they'll finally have their messiah next month.

In addition to that clackety QWERTY, the Q10 features a 3.1-inch Super AMOLED HD touch screen, Snapdragon S4 processor and 8-megapixel rear camera, plus 4G, NFC, 2GB of memory, 16GB of internal storage and a 2,100mAh battery.

The BlackBerry Q10 was offered on other carriers for $199.99 and presumably Sprint will be the same.