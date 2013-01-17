Smartphone buyers happy to forego new chargers, says O2

O2 has urged its rival networks to begin selling new smartphones without an A/C charging adaptor, following the results of a recent trial.

The network just completed a three month pilot scheme in which it sold the HTC One X+ handset with a detachable Micro USB cable, but without the wall adaptor usually provided with the ensemble.

The company hoped that 70 per cent of buyers would be happy to forego the wall plug for the sake of the environment, but those estimates were exceeded with 82 per cent happy to take the cable-only option.

Anyone who wanted an A/C adaptor too could buy one from the company at cost price, but few did.

Swimming pool-sized savings

O2 reckons the amount of unused chargers in homes and offices around the UK totals over 100m, which could fill four Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The standardisation of mobile charging (Apple aside, of course) also means that many people have amassed plenty of Micro USB chargers and cables through other phone and tablet purchases.

Mobile users are also using the detachable USB cables more often to top up using computer ports and standalone USB charging posts.

This, according to O2, makes it unnecessary and wasteful, to dole out yet another charger to everyone who buys a new phone.

Join us, says O2

Ronan Dunne, chief executive of O2, said: "The results of the trial demonstrate a clear willingness among consumers to consider and respond to the environmental argument for taking a phone charger-free.

"I now hope that as a result of this study the rest of the industry will now consider joining us in our campaign to take chargers out of the box for good."

O2 plans to phase out new chargers completely by 2015.

Via Guardian