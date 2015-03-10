Samsung Galaxy S6 has the 'best smartphone display' in the world

Almost a full year ago we were taken aback to find out the Galaxy S5's display was considered the best in the world, despite looking pretty similar to the Galaxy S4 on paper.

Now the Samsung Galaxy S6 is official and DisplayMate has once again been busy putting the phone through some extensive testing. It claims it to be the "Best Performing Smartphone Display" in the world.

The Galaxy S6 sports a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1440 compared to a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution on the Galaxy S5 – that means a much more impressive 577ppi compared to the Galaxy S5's 432ppi.

Considering this time last year the Galaxy S5 was awarded the best smartphone display title, you can know for certain now the Galaxy S6 is one good looking smartphone.

Since the last flagship the Galaxy Note 4 took the crown of the best smartphone display, but the new flagship exceeds the Note 4's scores even though it's scaled down 20% in area to fit in the smaller display.

Through the looking glass

DisplayMate found the Galaxy S6 has "Top Tier" display performance with almost all "very good to excellent" ratings in all the testing and measurement categories.

It did slip with an average rating in the "brightness variant within the average picture level" test but so did the Galaxy Note 4 last year.

The Galaxy S6 broke records in the tests for the highest screen resolution, highest pixels per inch, highest absolute colour accuracy, highest peak brightness, highest screen readability in ambient light and many more.

But what about the Galaxy S6 Edge?

DisplayMate tested the curved smartphone and said, "the performance of the OLED display on a flexible plastic substrate for the Galaxy S6 Edge is now essentially the same as on a traditional flat and hard substrate for the Galaxy S6, even at 500+ pixels per inch and 2560x1440 resolution".

That's some real high praise considering the curved Super AMOLED technology is still so young.

We'll be sure to put the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge's displays through their paces in our full review.