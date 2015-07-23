Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge takes the top spot at TechRadar Phone Awards 2015

The TechRadar Phone Awards are over for another year.

After hours of deliberation with our expert judges and a ceremony in a London venue, the winners know who they are in and everything is finally out in the open.

Here are all the winners from the TechRadar Phone Awards 2015.

Best Phone

Samsung ran away with the top award of the night with Best Phone going to the Galaxy S6 Edge. With a curved edge display the Galaxy S6 Edge is one of the most interesting looking handsets available right now and has some impressive specs under the hood including an Exynos 7420 processor, 3GB of RAM and a beautiful 5.1-inch display.

Highly commended in this category went to Apple's iPhone 6 Plus.

Best Tablet

The Best Tablet award went to Apple for the second year in a row with the iPad Air 2 taking away the top gong. A 9.7-inch display paired with some impressive Apple A8X processing power under the hood made it the clear winner.

The highly commended award went to Sony's recent Xperia Z4 Tablet.

Best Smartwatch

The Best Smartwatch award went to the most exciting wearable in the industry right now; the Apple Watch. Even though it's only a few months old the Apple Watch has a better interface than anything on Android Wear can offer paired with a premium design.

Sony's SmartWatch 3 took our highly commended award.

Best Innovation

Best Innovation was a particularly tough category this year but the award finally went to Ikea with its Wireless Charging Furniture. It's the first time we've ever awarded a furniture manufacturer a tech award but the idea of charging up our smartphone on one of these tables is a tantalising prospect.

Our highly commended award went to the recently launched Apple Pay.

Best Value Phone

Motorola took away the award for Best Value Phone for the second year in a row with the Moto G (2014) edition sweeping the board. It boasts a 5-inch 720p display, 1GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor all at a low price.

Microsoft's Lumia 640 ran away with the highly commended award.

Best Value Tablet

The Best Value Tablet award went to the Tesco Hudl 2. It comes with an 8.3-inch Full HD display, 2GB of RAM and Android KitKat on board. That's all priced at under £100 as well - an obvious choice.

Highly commended went to the Nvidia Shield Tablet.

Best App

TechRadar readers voted WhatsApp the best app of the last 12 months. With the addition of in-app-calling it was a run away winner bringing a whole new reason to keep using the messaging service.

Google Maps was lucky enough to receive our highly commended award.