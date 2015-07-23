We're hours away from finding out who will win Phone of the Year

It's been a hell of a 12 months in the mobile world and tonight the fruits of that time are tested as the TechRadar Phone Awards 2015 takes place.

Tonight we'll reveal the winners in our six categories at a special event taking place in a secret swanky London venue.

Categories include Best Phone, Best Tablet, Best Value Phone, Best Value Tablet, Best Innovation and Best Smartwatch – all of which have been decided by nine expert judges. Here's an introduction to those we chose for the task.

Palpable excitment

We'll also be revealing the winner of our Best App competition voted for by you – the TechRadar readers.

It's all kicking off from 8PM BST. You can follow the latest action on our live blog and Twitter with a Periscope stream going ahead so you can watch all the winners being announced.