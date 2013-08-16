Samsung Galaxy S4 Active stock finally shows up in Australia

It has been a little over two months since it was announced, but it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S4 Active is finally available in Australia through AllPhones.

According to Ausdroid, AllPhones has the rugged Samsung Galaxy S4 variant in stock, but only the "Urban Grey" model right now and no word on if there will be any others available.

TeleChoice, which still has the phone listed as coming soon, does also list "Dive Blue" and "Orange Flare" options.

Outright price from both retailers is $699. TeleChoice has plans starting from $38.50 in its catalogue, but no word on when it will be available. The big three Australian carriers haven't listed the phone yet, either.

Rugged inside and out

The Galaxy S4 Active is IP67 certified, and dust and water-proof in a fully sealed design.

Thankfully, it doesn't skimp on the internal specs, being a near-clone of the Galaxy S4 except for the lower-specced, rear-facing 8MP camera.

To get on-the-spot news, app tips and the full lowdown on Samsung's latest mobile announcements check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

on TechRadar.

It's a little heavier too, at 151g, but still has 4G, a 5-inch Full HD display, 1.9GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, a 2MP front camera and 2,600mAh battery.