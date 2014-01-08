Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo escapes ahead of MWC 2014

CES 2014 may be in full swing but that hasn't stopped MWC 2014 news from reaching our ears, with a leak of the Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo hitting the web.

The Galaxy Grand branding hasn't reached UK shores yet, although there have been hints that that Galaxy Grand 2 is likely to reach us later this year.

GSM Arena claims to have seen an internal Samsung document, which reveals that the Galaxy Grand Neo is set to come in with lower specs than the Galaxy Grand 2, with a smaller and lower resolution 5-inch 480 x 800 display.

Behind this sits a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, backed up with 1GB RAM, to keep Android 4.2 Jelly Bean running smoothly.

Galaxy Grand Lite?

For those looking to take those all important selfies, a VGA camera is fitted to the front with a 5MP sensor and LED flash rooted to the rear of the Grand Neo.

Other key specs include a 2100mAh battery pack, Bluetooth 4.0, HSPA+ (no LTE here), Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS and GLONASS all wrapped in a frame measuring 143.7 x 77.1 x 9.6mm.

For all this, Samsung will apparently be asking for €299 (around $400, AU$460) of your hard earned money.

You may think that this all sounds a bit familiar, and you'd be right as the specs match those we saw mooted last month for the Galaxy Grand Lite.

We'll have to wait for MWC 2014 next month just what Samsung has in store for us, so keep your eyes glued here as we'll be sending our crack team of investigators to dig out all the best news for you.