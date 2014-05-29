OnePlus One trounces the competition in the official TechRadar review

OnePlus One now equals 4.5 - 4.5 stars, that is.

Just weeks ago no one had heard of OnePlus or its flagship handset, the OnePlus One. It's come from nowhere to scoop an insane 4.5 star score in the official, in-depth, definitive TechRadar review.

"The OnePlus One has got one of the fastest processors in the business backed by a hugely generous allotment of RAM, which means that it's a seriously impressive performer," writes our reviewer, agog.

Holy crow

"That performance is helped by the CyanogenMod firmware, which takes the speed and intuitiveness of stock Android and adds a load of customisation options to the settings menu, should you wish to tinker.

"Then there's the 5.5-inch 1080p display, which shows everything off as clearly as you could hope for and all for a frankly unbelievable US$299 (about AU$320).

"The OnePlus One's performance-to-price ratio is one of the most impressive we've ever seen in a smartphone, offering Samsung Galaxy S5 performance for less than half the price.

"If you're after a truly top end phone that can be customised to the Nth degree, and you don't mind accepting a few rough patches as part of the package, we can't see a better - or cheaper - alternative."

Is there no downside? Well, it could use a microSD slot and the call quality is not great - but if you want a Galaxy S5 standard smartphone for feature phone prices, you can't do much better.