Nokia's ex-imaging chief heading to Jaguar Land Rover

Nokia's outgoing head of imaging already has a new job lined-up. He's on the way to Jaguar Land Rover.

Damian Dinning left his post as lead programme manager for Imaging Experience after eight years, late last week.

In his new post, Dinning will be working on connected cars, which is quite the career change from perfecting cameras in mobile phones.

He said in a statement: "At a very young age, I had two very strong interests, cars and photography. With regards to the latter, I wanted to be able to take photography from the nerdy or for special occasions only use it was at the time, to being part of everyday life.

"I never thought I'd be able to play a role in making that happen, but my time at Nokia gave me exactly that opportunity. I really feel I've been able to fulfil that ambition.

Different area

"Whilst we're really only just entering the next major stage in the development of photography and I still have a very clear vision of how I see it's longer term development, I fully recognise this is the perfect opportunity for me to work in quite a different area."

Dinning, who oversaw the launch of the headline-making Nokia 808 Pureview handset and the Windows Phone 8 Nokia Lumia 920 cited personal reasons for his departure.

Nokia was intent on moving him to Finland as it sought to relocate key positions. Dinning said he was not on board with that decision.

You can read Dinning's full statement in the post on the PureViewClub blog, linked in the hat-tip below.

Via PureViewClub