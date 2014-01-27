Nokia Lumia 1520 mini may launch as Lumia 930 with fewer headlining specs

We've heard a few things about the upcoming Nokia Lumia 1520 mini, including that it might be called the Nokia Lumia 1520V, or even the Lumia 930.

We're now able to put a potential face to those names, as well as reveal a little more about what the Lumia 1520V may pack inside its slender frame.

An image spotted on microblogging site Weibo MiLeaks claims to show the upcoming Nokia Lumia 1520V (the V stands for Viisi, the Finnish word for five). Interestingly, the picture shows the full three columns of live tiles that also adorn the Lumia 1520 phablet.

That 4.3-inch full HD screen which has been rumored previously might actually be a 4.45-inch HD screen with a more realistic sounding 768 x 1280 screen, according to WMPoweruser who spotted the new specs on WPBar.

Nokia Lumia 1520V vs iPhone 5S for size (Credit: @MiLeaks)

New specs sound sensible

Other leaked specs include a 2370mAh battery, giving it slightly more juice than the 2300mAh battery that is found in the upcoming Sony Xperia Z1 Compact - which seems more palatable than the 3000mAh option we've seen elsewhere.

According to twitter tipster @NextLeaks the Lumia 1520V will actually launch as the Nokia Lumia 930, presumably as an update to the Nokia Lumia 925.

Given that @NextLeaks has only posted six tweets to date, we are currently advising a far less healthy dose of salt, even if the Lumia 930 name seems a little more realistic.

Either way, we shouldn't be left waiting to long to find out who is right with the Lumia 1520 mini expected to launch alongside Windows Phone 8.1 in April.

Via PhoneArena