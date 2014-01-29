Nokia Lumia 1320 UK release date and price revealed

You want it? Come get it.

The Nokia Lumia 1320 hasn't been officially launched in the UK just yet, but you can already get a hold of the budget phablet if you're really desperate.

You'll find the Lumia 1320 has cropped up on Mobiles.co.uk, available for free on contracts starting at £17 per month.

If you fancy picking up the 6-inch smartphone SIM-free, Unlocked-Mobiles has the Nokia Lumia 1320 up for pre-order at £294.98 - although stock isn't expected to arrive until February 24.

Not too shabby at all

We pressed Nokia for details on the Lumia 1320 release date, but the Finnish manufacturer had no comment on the matter.

The Nokia Lumia 1320 sports a 6-inch HD display, 1.7GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage (with microSD slot) and a 5MP rear camera.

Via Omio