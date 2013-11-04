Leaked specs paint Lumia 929 as a high-end, high-power handset

Carriers seem to be slowly taking to Windows Phone 8 handsets, and today we have word of a high-end Lumia destined for Verizon in the near future.

We've heard of the Lumia 929 before, but now nearly full specs plus some snaps of the device have appeared courtesy of Windows Phone Central.

Described as a bigger, more powerful version of the carrier's current Lumia 928, the 929 does appear to be an all-around meatier machine. It's said to run a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800, feature a 1080 x 1920 5-inch AMOLED display and house 2GB of RAM.

While there's no microSD card, it rears 32GB of internal storage, all the while packing a 20MP PureView camera. Like the Lumia 1020 before it, the Lumia 929 oversamples, taking both 5MP and 16MP pictures.

It will also reportedly have NFC, wireless charging, at least three HAAC microphones, a number of Verizon apps and be available in white or black.

Let the Lumia in

The Lumia 929 release date is said to fall any time between Thanksgiving and the start of the new year, and when it launches customers should be treated to the latest Windows Phone Update 3 (GDR3).

Previous pricing details have placed the off-contract price at about $500, but you can be sure Verizon will offer something more in the $200 range with a two-year service agreement.

All in all, this new Lumia looks to be snappier, sleeker and more powerful than the Lumia 928. It could be the phone that convinces uncertain Verizon customers to take the Windows Phone plunge.