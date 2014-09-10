Microsoft looks to be finished calling things 'Nokia' and 'Windows Phone'

Microsoft is having an identity crisis concerning Nokia and Windows Phone, according to an internal document leaked online.

The document, an internal memo, was obtained by Geeks on Gadgets and verified by The Verge.

It describes the ways Microsoft's branding and promotional language will change as the holiday season approaches, including dropping the words "Nokia" and "Windows Phone" from its products and promotions.

Instead "Lumia" and simply "Windows" will be used, it seems.

Inevitable

Microsoft's been signaling these changes for some time.

For example recent commercials and videos for the Lumia 930, Lumia 530, Lumia 730, and Lumia 830 fail to mention Windows Phone at all, and the official branding for the new HTC One M8 for Windows (minus the "phone") is a big clue as well.

And given that Microsoft has acquired Nokia's phone business and wishes to make it its own, it's no surprise that it would drop the company's name from Lumia device branding.

On the plus side this mean we can finally start using "Windows phone" as a noun instead of having to say "Windows Phone device."

This all lends further evidence to the speculation that Windows RT and Windows Phone will eventually be rolled into one OS, which could happen in 2015.