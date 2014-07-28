Kogan launches sub-$250 4G smartphone

Kogan is taking on the budget 4G space with new 4G Agora smartphone that sports a very low $229 price tag.

For the price, you get a 5-inch handset powered by a 1.2Ghz Quad-Core processor, Android 4.4 KitKat and 1GB of RAM. While there's only 8GB of internal storage, there's a microSD card slot to increase storage.

You also get a 1280 x 720 display screen, a 8MP rear shooter, 1.3MP front-facing camera and a decent sized 2500mAh battery.

Budget battle

Comparatively, the Moto G with 4G lands closest to the new 4G Agora in terms price and specs, costing a little more at $299, though it only has a 5MP camera.

The 4G Moto G also has a smaller 4.5-inch screen size, which will likely help it look sharper next to Kogan's 4G Agora, which sports the same resolution as the Moto.

It should be noted that Kogan's 4G smartphone, like the Moto G with 4G, will work on Optus' and Telstra's new 700MHz networks, which are set to launch nationally next year.

The Kogan Agora 5-inch 4G smartphone is up for pre-sale for $229, with an August 5 shipping date.