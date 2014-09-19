iPhone 6 Plus release date: where can I get it?

The iPhone 6 Plus is finally here, boasting a number of improvements over its predecessors, including a 5.5-inch screen with a full high-definition resolution.

As expected the iPhone 6 Plus offers 4G, with 20 LTE bands. It's Cat 4, so capable of speeds up to 150Mbps. The iPhone 6 Plus will also offer VoLTE - Voice over LTE.

Read our iPhone 6 Plus review

This feature takes voice data off the 3G network and moves it onto 4G for clearer voice calls, and simultaneous voice and data connections.

The iPhone 6 Plus is on sale now, so where can you get one from, and how much will it set you back?

SIM-Free

You can buy the iPhone 6 Plus directly from Apple's online store, which may be your best bet if you haven't reserved a handset and other retailers are out of stock.

Apple's online prices for the iPhone 6 Plus are £619 for 16GB, £699 for the 64GB version and £789 for the 128GB variant. You might have to wait for your iPhone 6 Plus, however, with Apple stating on its website that handsets will be dispatched in 3 to 4 weeks.

PC World was selling the SIM-free models, but they are currently out of stock.

EE

At the launch of the iPhone 6 Plus it was announced that EE would be providing the handset with its contracts. It will also be the first UK network to offer Wi-Fi calling with the iPhone 6 Plus.

Apple promises you'll be able to begin calls on your mobile network and then seamlessly transfer over to calling over Wi-Fi when you're in range, and vice versa. This feature will only work if your network supports it. At the moment if you're on EE, then you'll be good to go.

EE currently has the iPhone 6 Plus in stock, and offers a number of contracts.

For the cheapest upfront cost you can pay £29.99. The monthly cost is pretty high, however, at £63.99 per month, though this gives you an iPhone 6 Plus 16GB along with a pretty generous 20GB of EE's 'double speed' 4G data and unlimited minutes and texts.

If you want to pay less per month then there are a number of EE contracts you could go for. The absolute cheapest monthly cost is just £14.99, however this does mean you have to pay £550 upfront as well. This contract comes with 500MB of data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts.

EE itself recommends its £54 a month contract as the best balance. This includes a £100 upfront payment for the 16GB iPhone Plus and comes with 20GB 'double speed' 4G data and unlimited minutes and texts.

Vodafone

Vodafone is offering the iPhone 6 Plus with its contracts. You can head over to the website right now to pick one up.

The cheapest monthly cost on Vodafone is £48.50 a month, with a £99 upfront cost for the 16GB iPhone Plus.

Along with Vodafone's 4G contracts, the iPhone 6 Plus will also be available on its 2G and 3G networks as well.

O2

O2 has also announced that it will be offering the iPhone 6 Plus alongside its contracts. Though the O2 website is currently taking orders for the iPhone 6 Plus, it is currently out of stock and states that delivery is around 6 to 7 weeks, so you may have to be patient.

O2's best value contract for the iPhone 6 Plus offers unlimited calls and texts along with 2GB of 4G data for £48 a month. You pay £10 upfront, and you get the 16GB version.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse deals start with a 16GB handset for £29.99 on a £48.50 a month contract with Vodafone, with O2 and EE offers also available. Go check them out.

Carphone Warehouse is also offering £25 cashback with online orders of the iPhone 6 Plus.

The iPhone 6 Plus is currently in stock both online and in Carphone Warehouse's high street stores, with online delivery expected to be around 3 to 5 days for the 16GB variants, with a longer 7 to 14 day waiting time for the 64GB and 128GB versions.