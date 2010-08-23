Freeview HD iPhone App goes iOS4 friendly

Freeview has upgraded its HD TV Guide iPhone app to make it iOS4 compatible, as well as adding in a raft of new features.

The new 1.1 upgrade is now compatible with iPhone iOS 4 offering all original functions alongside new features including:

Sharing with friends - email out programmes to pals

Offline viewing - check out TV listings when you're out of phone signal

Programme repeats - check out when a show you've missed is going to be shown again.

You can also get programme alerts as well as an improved UI with the new download, which is free and available for the iPhone, iPod touch and the iPad.

All the old things too

Version 1.1 still has all of the original Freeview HD TV Guide features, including the Programme Guide, 'Now and Next' viewing and the 'Top 10' channel list.

Users can also set their local region listings and personalise the app by re-ordering favourite channels.

Adrian Mack, New Media Manager at Freeview says "Freeview's commitment to helping viewers get the most out of subscription-free TV programmes is underlined with the upgrade of our HD TV Guide app.

"After listening to our users, we've added sharing features as well as search options and programme reminders; this iPhone app makes TV planning easy and intuitive."