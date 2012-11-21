EE planning to go underground in London

EE could be about to piggy back on London underground's Wi-Fi network, which is controlled by Virgin Media.

A tweet apparently appeared on the official EE Twitter account, dropping a heavy hint that the 4G network was readying a deal in the new year, but it has since been deleted.

Update: An EE spokesperson told TechRadar: " The tweet was posted in error, and was subsequently removed.

"We're always looking at ways to improve the service we offer our customers. However, we have nothing to announce at this time."

According to Pocket-Lint, the tweet read: "Travel on the tube? From early 2013, EE customers will be able to get WiFi access on the London Underground at no extra cost. Details soon."

Free for some

Virgin Media's underground Wi-Fi network is currently free for everyone to use, but the firm has said a pay wall will go up in early 2013 with only Virgin Media customers still eligible for free access.

A spokesperson for Virgin Media told TechRadar: "We always planned to wholesale the service to other providers", but were unable to provide any further comment at this point.

This makes a potential deal with EE even more likely, as both firms remain cagey on the topic.

If the deal goes go ahead it will be a sweet offer for EE customers, who already have free access to hundreds of BT Openzone hotspots around the country coming soon.

We've contacted EE to find out more information and we'll update this article once we hear back.