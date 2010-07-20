Complete guide to buying a new smartphone

TechRadar's first proper foray into print, 'TechRadar Phone Buying Guide' helps you navigate all the various smartphone buying option with expert reviews and comparisons, drawn from the expertise behind the UK's biggest mobile phone editorial site.

With 132 pages of phone reviews from TechRadar, it's your one-stop reference to all the smartphones you need to know about, from HTC, Apple, Sony Ericsson, LG, Samsung and more.

It's the only guide which features all the phones currently on sale on the high street.

Click to find out more information or buy a copy.