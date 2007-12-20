3 launches pay-as-you-go mobile broadband

Mobile provider 3 has launched a Pay As You Go (PAYG) version of its popular mobile broadband service. To join customers must first purchase a USB modem 'dongle' at a cost of £99. From here customers can 'top-up' their mobile broadband credit in increments of 1GB, 3GB or 7GB at a cost of £10, £15 and £25 respectively. Credit can be purchased online at the 3 website, over the phone, or from any shop displaying the 3 Top-Up logo.

3's mobile broadband service is powered by the company's own Turbo Network. Presently this covers most major cities across the UK, with further expansion into provincial cities and surrounding countryside in the South of England planned for 2008.

Speeds of 'up to' 2.8Mbps

The so-called Turbo Network is capable of providing speeds of up to 2.8Mbps in high signal strength areas. Mobile broadband users who fall outside of a Turbo Network area but who can access 3G services can expect speeds of the region of 384kbps. Those users limited to 2G will experience much slower speeds.

No doubt looking to tempt people into signing up, 3 has also announced that it is launching limited edition black and pink versions of the USB modem dongle required to access the service. The company is also teaming up with Skins4Things to provide customers with access to a range of stickers to personalise their dongles with. Not exactly top of our list of priorities, but we thought we'd mention it anyway.