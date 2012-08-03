AT&T shutting down entire 2G network

AT&T has officially carved its 2G network's expiration date into its tombstone.

According to the company's recent SEC filings, AT&T is planning to shut down the remaining Edge and GSM networks still in service by January 1, 2017.

Surprisingly, 12 percent of AT&T's subscribers, or 8.4 million people, still use the 2G network.

AT&T plans to work "proactively with [their] customers to manage the process" of getting those with soon-to-be outmoded service onto either the 3G or 4G network.

Looking to the future

It makes a great deal of sense for AT&T to, as it says in their filings, "redeploy spectrum currently used for basic 2G services" as the company grows its 4G network nationwide.

With 88 percent of AT&T's customers already moved on to more current networks, the extra space afforded the carrier's airwaves by the removal of the 2G network can only help improve AT&T's service.

AT&T doesn't expect the move to affect the company's bottom line, though the carrier will be monitoring the transition of these 2G customers closely for further evaluation.

Across the board, AT&T stated the new subscriber market has decreased 6.7 percent since the same period last year, so it's more vital than ever AT&T to hang onto as many existing customers as possible.

Via Engadget