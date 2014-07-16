Windows Phone 8.1 handset and the newest HTC Desire are AT&T's latest

AT&T is bringing three new devices made for Android lovers or Windows Phone 8.1 fans to its nationwide 4G LTE network.

First up is Lumia 635 standing in as the blue carrier's first ever Windows Phone 8.1 device. Interested users can start picking up the device in green on July 25 as a pre-paid GoPhone for $99.

The Lumia 635 also just hit T-Mobile shelves starting today for $99 as well.

Beginning August 8, the Windows phone will come with black and orange back covers in the box for $139.99 and no annual commitment pricing. Users can also opt for finance pricing though AT&T Next 18 service for $5.84 per month or as little as $7 per month with Next 12.

The budget Lumia packs a 4.5-inch 854 x 480 resolution screen. Underneath it's equipped with a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 512MB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory.

Just don't expect to take selfies with the device unless you get really good at pointing its 5MP rear-facing camera blindly as it doesn't have a front-facing snapper.

HTC's plastic phone

AT&T isn't leaving Android out of the fun. The long-rumored HTC Desire 610 is scheduled to start selling online and in stores on July 25 for $199 flat or as a pre-paid GoPhone. Other pricing options include getting the handset for $8.34 per month on AT&T Next 18 and $10 per month through Next 12.

The Desire 610 features a 4.7-inch 854 x 480 resolution screen and sports BoomSound speakers, just like the HTC One M8. Similarly the low-price handset inherits all of the Sense 6 software features like the motion clip-capturing Zoe Cam and the Blinkfeed social newsreel.

All these software bits come complemented with the device's quad-core 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM. The phone has a paltry 8GB of storage onboard but this can be easily expanded though the microSD card slot.

Camera-wise the HTC Desire 610 won't wow anyone with high-resolution images, but it's decent enough with 8MP snapper at the rear and 1.3MP sensor up front.

Galaxy bundle

Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab is here

Lastly the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 8.0 rounds out AT&T's latest device offerings. Users can order it now for $269.99 with a two-year contract. As a special offer, customers can knock $50 off the 8-inch Samsung slate's regular price when they bundle it with any Samsung Galaxy phone.

Interested buyers who would like to see the Tab 4 before purchasing it can do so starting July 25. It too is available in installments of $18.50 per month for 20 months.

The tablet displays Android 4.4.2 KitKat on a bright and saturated 1280 x 800 display. Tucked inside the Galaxy Tab 4 8.0 is a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, an expandable 16GB of storage and 4,450 mAh battery.

The 3MP rear camera will definitely leave users wanting more but at least the tablet supports Samsung's multi-window view for using two applications side-by-side.