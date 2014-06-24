Unabashedly plastic HTC Desire 610 inbound for AT&T

They can't all be the One: A midrange handset HTC unveiled earlier this year appears to have found a carrier home in the US. Judging from the product shot above, it could very well be one worthy of desire.

Frequent gadget leaker @evleaks once again proved the early bird gets the worm, kicking off Tuesday with an early morning tweet showing what the HTC Desire 610 (better known across the pond as HTC Desire 816) will apparently look like when it arrives on AT&T soon.

Apparently taking a break from flagship smartphones with the coveted One branding, the HTC Desire 610 is a decidedly midrange affair that delivers the same stylish looks with a more wallet-friendly plastic casing.

HTC first unveiled the Desire 610 in February, and the 4.7-inch handset appears to finally be on its way out of international hibernation and headed straight for the shelves of Ma Bell.

Whatever you Desire

Featuring a 960 x 540 display, the Desire 610 isn't quite the pixel-packing heavyweight compared to its older HTC One M8 cousin, but not everyone wants or needs the biggest around.

With a mere 8GB of onboard storage, the Desire 610 is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with 1GB of RAM running Android 4.4 KitKat. It has a respectable 8MP rear camera.

Since the handset has previously been outed as packing 4G LTE, the Desire 610 would seem to be a no-brainer for AT&T's speedy network, and the device should feature a full complement of HTC apps and services to boot.

About the only thing we don't know is when AT&T will start stocking the shelves with the HTC Desire 610, but given the handsome product shot, we'd say the wait isn't likely to be much longer.