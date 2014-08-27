Archos tackles Windows Phone for first time with budget offering

Ahead of the official reveal at IFA 2014, Archos has announced the new tablets and smartphones it'll be flaunting at the Berlin-based show.

The firm is dipping its toe in the Windows Phone water for the first time with the bagain basement Archos 40 Cesium which boasts an incredibly attractive SIM-free price tag of just £79.

Available to buy from September in yellow, blue and black, the 40 Cesium boasts a 4-inch display, Snapdragon 200 quad-core processor and of course Windows Phone 8.1.

Archos' first Windows Phone 8.1 device

The rest of the specs remain a mystery for now, but it will be joined at IFA 2014 but the Windows 8.1-toting Archos 80 Cesium Tablet which comes equipped with an 8-inch 1200 x 800 display, an Intel quad-core processor and a £129 price tag.

You'll be able to pick up the 80 Cesium Tablet from October, and again we're still awaiting the full spec list.

Android army

Archos is just sticking with one operating system, spreading itself equally across two with the introduction of the 50b Platinum smartphone and 101 Oxygen tablet.

The Archos 50b Platinum release date is set for September, and a price tag of £119 SIM-free makes it another budget offering, with a 5-inch display, quad-core processor, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, microSD slot and Android 4.4 KitKat.

The Android running 50b Platinum

Meanwhile the Archos 101 Oxygen release date is pegged for October, and the 10.1-inch full HD tablet has a price tag of £199.

You'll also find a quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage, Android 4.4 KitKat and Archos promises the 101 Oxygen will be "thin and light."

The Archos 101 Oxygen

TechRadar will be reporting live from IFA 2014 in Berlin, so keep an eye our for all the latest news and hands on reviews throughout the first week of September.