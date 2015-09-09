Apple's iPhone 6S Plus is kind of a big deal, and it's all about the touch

Apple has just made the iPhone 6S Plus official, continuing its line of super-sized handsets. It's not curtains for the iPhone 6 Plus it replaces though, as that stays on sale at a lower price.

The new phone comes sporting a 5.5-inch display, iOS 9, improved 12MP rear camera with OIS and 4K video recording, plus new 3DTouch capabilites on screen. 3DTouch is Apple's new pressure-sensitive technology similar to that on the Watch.

Design-wise the iPhone 6S Plus looks the same as its predecessor, but sports 7000 series aluminum and the strongest cover glass in industry. That should hopefully put any talk of Bendgate 2 to bed.

The front camera has been boosted to 5MP and it can take advantage of the expansive screen as a flash for low light selfies.

Go big or go home

There's also Apple's new A9 processor running the show, which claims to offer 70% better CPU performance and 90% better GPU performance over the A8 chip found in last year's 6 Plus. In short, the 6S Plus should fly.

There's a new color too, rose gold (pink to you and me). It's also available in silver, space grey and gold. Pre-orders open September 12, with the iPhone 6S Plus release date set for September 25. There's not long to wait.