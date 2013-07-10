Android lands in Aldi again with low-priced smartphone and tablet

Aldi customers will be able to pick up a low-cost dual-SIM Android smartphone and 3G dual-core Android tablet starting from this Saturday.

Though Aldi has stocked Bauhn-branded phones before, this is the first time Aldi will be selling a phone after the launch of Aldi Mobile, according to Ausdroid.

As a "Special Buy" option, Aldi will be selling a Medion E4002 4-inch smartphone powered by Android 4.1 (Jellybean) for $149.

Though we wouldn't sit it next to an iPhone or Galaxy 4S, the handset has reasonable specs for its price, including a the dual-SIM card slot, dual-core 1GHz CPU, 512MB RAM, WVGA touchscreen with 800×480 resolution, 1500mAh battery a 5MP rear-facing camera, 4GB internal storage and a microSD card slot for up to 32GB expansion.

The phone will come with a USB cable, AC adapter and stereo headset, but Aldi will also be selling an accessory pack for $14.99 to boost the handset's street cred. The pack includes a USB car charger, "high-quality in-ear earphones" and a "leather-look" pouch.

The tablet rerun

Aldi will also be selling the Bauhn WL-101QGC 10-inch tablet as a "Special Buy" from this Saturday for $249. This is the second time that Aldi is offering this tablet for sale this year.

The 3G, 10.1-inch tablet has an IPS display with a resolution of 1280x800, 4GB of internal memory, 5-megapixel rear-facing camera. Also running on Android 4.1, the tablet is powered by 1GB of RAM and comes packaged with a 16GB microSD card, boosting its tiny 4GB internal storage.

Again, Aldi is selling an accessory pack for $19.99 and includes earphones, a USB charger, car charger and case.

Via: Ausdroid