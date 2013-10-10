Nokia Amber update arrives for AT&T Windows Phone 8 handsets

U.S. carriers can be notoriously slow on the draw with smartphone manufacturer software updates, but all is likely to be forgiven as Nokia's so-called Amber update has finally arrived for AT&T subscribers.

Nokia Care US (1, 2) announced today that AT&T has released new software updates for the carrier's Nokia Lumia 920 and Lumia 820 handsets.

An AT&T community manager first confirmed the release, incorporating updates from both Nokia as well as Microsoft's General Distribution Release 2 (GDR2), which the carrier delayed due to software testing.

"AT&T has completed testing the Nokia Lumia 820/920 Windows Phone software update on our network. We expect Microsoft to make the update available beginning 10/10," the representative announced on the company's Community Support forum Wednesday.

More on the way

Nokia's so-called "Amber" update introduces Glance, a new feature that displays a clock on the lockscreen, while allowing the device to be awakened with a double tap, as well as Flip to Silence, which mutes incoming calls.

More enticing for Lumia 920 owners is Amber's ability to unlock the Pro Camera app, while Microsoft's team enables FM radio support and implementing CardDAV/CalDAV for Google's Gmail.

The Amber update rolled out to international Lumia 920 and 820 handsets nearly two months ago, during which time AT&T customers were left twiddling their thumbs in anticipation.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's General Distribution Release 3 (GDR3) has already been finalized and is waiting in the wings - assuming AT&T doesn't delay that release as well.

Via The Verge