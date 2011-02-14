Carphone Warehouse named exclusive LG Optimus 3D partner

UK mobile retailer The Carphone Warehouse is the first high street mobile store that will stock LG's forthcoming LG Optimus 3D mobile phone, the world's first 3D smartphone.

LG's Optimus 3D is auto-stereoscopic, so there will be no need to don silly-looking specs to get the 3D effect on the bus to work!

"The LG Optimus 3D introduces a number of innovative technological firsts," boasts LG's press release.

"A 3D dual 5MP lens camera allows users to capture and record stunning 3D images and video. The bright 4.3-inch screen display 3D content in a choice of both 2D and 3D.

"Users can also navigate through the device's 3D interface with a click of LG's unique 3D Hot Key, which presents five 3D-dedicated features including Gallery, Camera, Game&Apps, YouTube 3D and 3D Guide."

Innovative technological firsts

Graham Stapleton, Chief Commercial Officer at The Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy said: "The LG Optimus 3D handset is one of the most important and technologically advanced handset releases of the year.

"With an industry first of 3D capture and playback, without the need for glasses, and dual core technology for multitasking, this handset provides a new and altogether stunning experience wherever you are."

Perhaps most intriguingly, you can share your 3D content from your mobile with your 3D TV via a (free) HDMI connector. Or you can choose to upload 3D videos to YouTube's 3D channel at www.youtube.com/3D

LG claims that its unique "tri-dual" dual core technology will also let you "multitask between programmes, browse web pages, play games at a higher frame rate and enjoy movies more smoothly than ever before."

The LG Optimus 3D UK release date is spring.