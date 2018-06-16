Peru vs Denmark live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Peru vs Denmark - when and where Peru and Denmark will go up against one another on Saturday, June 16 at Mordovia Arena in the city of Saransk, Russia. Mordovia stadium is oval-shaped and features a bright range of colours to honour the colours of Mordovia’s arts and crafts. The match between Peru and Denmark is set to kick-off at 5pm BST (10pm ET, 7pm PT, 2am AEST) on Saturday, June 16. Fans in Peru will be able to watch the game at 11am and fans in Denmark can tune in at 6:00pm.

Peru will be making its first World Cup appearance since 1982 today when they go up against Denmark at Mordovia Arena.

Both teams qualified for the World Cup after excellent performances in nerve-racking playoffs. Peru managed to defeat New Zealand over two legs and, thanks to a hat-trick from midfielder Christian Eriksen, Denmark were able to beat Ireland.

Peru almost went to the World Cup without its captain Paolo Guerrero after he tested positive for a banned substance last year and was expected to miss the games. However, FIFA lifted his ban after receiving letters from the captains of Denmark, Australia and France that are also in Group C. While Denmark’s team have been unbeaten in their last 11 games.

If you’re a football fan trying to watch the World Cup in Peru, Denmark or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you how to tune in to the live stream for free so that you don’t miss any of the Denmark vs Peru action.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Peru vs Denmark live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, then the BBC is your best bet for watching Peru vs Denmark. Gary Lineker will introduce the match, with coverage starting at 4.30pm BST on BBC One and kick-off set for 5pm BST. If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. And if you're abroad but still want the UK broadcast bonanza, then we'd recommend downloading a VPN and then catching the whole thing online at TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Peru vs Denmark: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Peru vs Denmark match will begin at midday ET or at 9am PT and will be shown on FS1. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Peru vs Denmark: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Peru vs Denmark match on Saturday, June 16th and its coverage will begin at 11am ET with kick-off set for 12pm ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Denmark vs Peru: Australia live stream

Unfortunately for football fans in Australia, a cable subscription will be necessary to watch the World Cup on Optus Sport which is the official Australian broadcaster. The network will show the Peru vs Denmark match at 2am AEST on Sunday, June 17. If you’re not a cable subscriber and want to watch the games for free, you can do so with a VPN . Simply connect to a VPN and change your IP address to one in the UK and you can tune into the its coverage for free (full instructions above).

How to watch Peru vs Denmark: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Peru vs Denmark game at 3.30am NZST on Sunday, June 17. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!