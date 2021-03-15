Oscar nominations 2021 announced: here's the full list

The full list of Oscar nominations for 2021 is here, and the amount of diversity on show marks a refreshing change for the awards ceremony over previous years. While we’re not overly surprised at the Best Picture picks, it’s a welcome and broad selection nonetheless.
The 2021 Oscar nominations fill in a lot of the gaps left open by the BAFTAs nominations list, with the likes of Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of Chicago 7), Olivia Colman (The Father) and Gary Oldman (Mank) all being up for awards.
As is often the case, the 2021 Golden Globes could offer some insight into who’s also going to take the trophies home on Oscars night. A win in the Best Actor category for the late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) would follow up his victory in the same Golden Globes category, and would be a nice touch.
The 93rd Academy Awards takes place on April 25, a couple of months later than usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will be broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Here’s the full list of the 2021 Oscar nominations:
Best picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of Chicago 7
Best director
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
- David Fincher (Mank)
- Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
- Thomas Vinterburg (Another Round)
Best actor
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best actress
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best supporting actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Best supporting actress
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Original screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of Chicago 7
Adapted screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Animated feature
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Production design
- The Father
- Mank
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- News of the World
- Tenet
Costume design
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of Chicago 7
Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of Chicago 7
Makeup and hairstyling
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Sound
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Visual effects
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Score
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Song
- Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
- Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Lo Sì (Seen) (The Life Ahead)
- Speak Now (One Night in Miami)
- Hear My Voice (The Trial of Chicago 7)
Documentary feature
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
International feature
- Another Round (Denmark)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Animated short
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Documentary short
- Colette
- A Concerto is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Song for Latasha
Live-action short
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye