Oppo Find X3 could have a Snapdragon 875 chipset and a super sharp screen

The Oppo Find X2 might not have the fanfare of the Samsung Galaxy S20 or iPhone 12, but it’s quietly one of the best phones of the year, and a new rumor suggests the same might be true of the Oppo Find X3 in 2021.

Digital Chat Station (a leaker with a reasonable track record) posted on Weibo (a Chinese social network) that a flagship phone coming in the first quarter of 2021 will have a top-end Snapdragon 875 chipset, a 3K resolution screen with a high refresh rate, fast charging, and – oddly – just a dual-lens camera.

The claim was made in Chinese, but there’s mention via machine translation of a “high-resolution ultra wide-angle” snapper, though it’s not clear whether that means the ultra-wide camera is high resolution, or whether there’s a high resolution main camera and an ultra-wide secondary one.

Specs fit for the Find X3

In any case, other than the small number of cameras, those specs sound impressive. As far as we can see there’s no mention of what phone these specs belong to, but GizChina appears to be under the impression that it’s the Oppo Find X3 – and indeed some of the responses on Weibo theorize that it’s this handset.

That would make sense too, since the Oppo Find X2 was announced in March 2020 and has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 1440 x 3168 screen and a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything on this upcoming phone would be similar or a reasonable upgrade – except the camera, which was triple-lens on the Oppo Find X2. Though it’s possible that some of the camera details here were lost in translation.

In any case, we don’t know much else about the Oppo Find X3 yet, but Oppo has confirmed that the phone is in the works, so we’ll likely get an official look at it in the next few months.

TechRadar will be sure to cover the announcement in full, and ahead of that we’ll be keeping an eye out for all the credible rumors, so stay tuned for updates.

